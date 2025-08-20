How to help your child navigate mental health troubles

Pediatric specialists warn that school transitions can trigger kids’ mental health struggles. Parents should watch for behavior changes, encourage open talks, and seek help through counselors or crisis hotlines.

By: Christian Hans

Students have returned to the classroom, but a new school year means new challenges for students, which could mean mental health issues in your children.

News 9 spoke to pediatric specialist Dr. Max Brookman to learn the best ways to identify mental health struggles in your children and how to approach them.

Q: Parents don't want to think this would happen to their child, but you say you see something interesting when the school year starts in the ER. Can you tell us what that is?

A: Absolutely. So every single year, any single time that there's a change in an environment for a child or a teenager, like going from summer time back to school, whether it's just to a new grade or a new school or a new friend group, that change in environment can oftentimes trigger mental health issues.

Q: Are there signs that parents should look for, or ways to communicate with their kids about these issues?

A: It's hard to tell what is normal adolescent behavior when they're giving you that monosyllabic "Yes, no, fine." A way to kind of break down that barrier is to lead by example. Oftentimes, when you're talking about your day at work rather than what happened, you could talk about how it makes you feel, and invite your child to have an answer. In terms of signs and symptoms, if we're talking about either anxiety or depression, a big thing is recognizing just the change in their behavior. Though there are diagnostic criteria, things to look out for is withdrawal from social situations, changes in their school or sport performance, problems with their sleep disturbances; these are all signs that there's some kind of change in their behavior. It's not your job as parents to diagnose it, but it's your responsibility to notice it and seek help.

Q: Can you just help parents process when you need to take action?

A: We would like to think that as parents, our kids would like to come up and tell us exactly how they're feeling every single day. We like to think of ourselves as peers, but at the end of the day, we are parents. So, understanding that there are other resources out there, schools have guidance counselors and mental health counselors that they could [talk to]. There are specific mental health crisis hotlines like 988, or if your kids don't like to talk on the phone, they could text the number, and a trained counselor will immediately respond.

Q: You mentioned that when school starts, activity picks up in the ER. What do you tell those parents when they're at this point of something so serious when they come to the ER?

A: When they're coming to the ER, it's something as serious as true suicidal ideation, whether it's an attempt to take their own life or just talking about or planning about it, these all should be taken very seriously. Kids will oftentimes have suicidal thoughts and then ideation and then plan, and it is kind of stepwise. It's kind of recognizing it [and] taking it seriously. It's not a cry for help, they are considering a permanent solution to a very temporary problem, and that's what we want to try to avoid.