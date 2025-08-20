Additional details revealed surrounding suspect fatal Enid hospital shooting

Police identified the suspect who shot and killed public safety officer J.W. Bode at a hospital in Enid before being fatally shot by police.

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon

The suspect in a shooting at an Enid hospital on Sunday that left a public safety officer dead has been identified, according to police.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said 46-year-old Dedrick Bloss was the man who shot and killed 72-year-old J.W. Bode, who was working at INTEGRIS Health Enid Hospital.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Bloss has a lengthy history of criminal activity dating back to at least 2002, including convictions for burglary, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and escape after lawful arrest.

OSBI said Sunday night's fatal incident began as a domestic dispute at a residence nearby, when Bloss fled the residence and arrived at the hospital.

After arriving at INTEGRIS Health Enid Hospital, OSBI says Bloss shot a round at responding police officers outside the building before going inside the hospital, where he fired multiple shots inside,

It was then that Bode was shot and killed, according to police. No patients, medical staff or police officers were hurt.

Shortly afterwards, Bloss shot at officers once again, who fired back, killing him at the scene.

OSBI said the investigators believe there are no additional suspects. The investigation is still ongoing.