Operations could be split between new and current Oklahoma Co. Jail until additional funding secured

Lacking the money to fully build out designs for a new jail facility, Oklahoma County leaders are considering with starting with what they can afford and adding additional phases of construction when the budget allows.

By: Matt McCabe

-

A phased construction plan could open parts of a new jail in Oklahoma County before its old jail closes.

The Citizens Bond Oversight Advisory Board approved a motion supporting the plan, presented by county engineer Stacey Trumbo during a Tuesday meeting.

Widespread construction on the new jail has not begun because the facility is not fully funded. Voters originally approved $260 million in bonds in 2022. But today, that amount can only cover a fraction of what is now expected to cost upwards of $600 million.

But after September, that number could climb even higher.

Representatives for the architecture firm, HOK, also presented to board members. They explained that parts of the new facility could open before the current facility closes.

“It will also allow people to be trained on how to manage this new facility for you, instead of just opening the entire thing immediately,” said Jeff Bradley, director of civic and justice projects for HOK.

According to the firm, cities in Texas, including El Paso, have split their operations across facilities.

“This isn’t an unheard of process where you have an intake center and you get everything set up,” Bradley said. “You get to hold the property, you get it properly stored, and then you take them over to housing.”

Under the proposal presented on Tuesday, all intake and booking would happen at the new jail facility. That includes diversion to the behavioral care center that will be located on the same campus.

Other operations that would immediately move over to the new jail would be laundry and the kitchen. The bulk of the detention and housing duties would remain at the current downtown jail until the remainder of the funding is secured to build the rest of the jail.

“I think the big thing is to reduce the booking time,” said architect Curt Parde. “The booking process, and how much all that takes before someone can be released.”

The board also recommended selling the county’s remaining $215 million in bonds to advance the construction timeline.

A final decision needs to be made by the Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners.