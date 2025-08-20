Striking gold in the portal, which new additions can make an impact for OU

Chris Williams breaks down the film to look at what three transfer portal additions bring to the table for the Sooners.

By: Chris Williams

In the modern era of college football, you have to win in the transfer portal to have a chance during the season. Oklahoma understands this as well as anybody and made some splashes over the offseason. The headliner, obviously, is John Mateer. We talk a lot about what he brings to the table, so I want to talk about some of the guys they brought in around him that should make a major impact this season.

JAYDN OTT

Strengths

When you watch him play, Jaydn Ott’s speed and agility jumps off the screen. When Cal was able to get him into space he was as dangerous as anybody in the country. He was subdued by injury last season, but logged over 1,500 yards from scrimmage in 2023. What stuck out to me watching Ott’s film is that he may actually be at his best running between the tackles. He has an incredible combination of patience and vision, then lateral movement and acceleration. You see him wait for the blocks to set up, spot the hole, and then he looks like he is shot out of a cannon.

Concerns

Seeing Ott in person on the practice field, I was pleasantly surprised by how stout and physical he is. That said, his durability/toughness is a slight concern. Nagging injuries have limited him during camp, and you just know those tough SEC defenses will get their licks in any chance they can get. Hopefully, with the likes of Jovantae Barnes, Xavier Robinson, Taylor Tatum, and freshman Tory Blaylock, the Sooners will be able to keep Ott fresh and limit his hits.

X-Factor

The X-factor for Ott is his overall versatility, combined with a creative offensive coordinator. Expect to see Ott used a lot of different ways this season, including spread out wide as a slot receiver. This causes serious headaches for defensive coordinators who typically try to match their personnel package to what the offense has on the field. The defense will see Ott as a running back, so when he spreads out wide, he could have a favorable matchup with a linebacker instead of a DB. In short, the Sooners will find ways to get Ott the ball however they can, and when he gets his hands on it he is fun to watch.

ISAIAH SATEGNA

Strengths

Speed and athleticism set Sategna apart. When Sategna is called a “track star,” it is not hyperbole. He was the Gatorade Track & Field athlete of the year in the state of Arkansas in high school. He ran a sub-eleven-second 100-meter dash and broke the state long jump record. That speed translates to the field well, as seen on his 88-yard punt return touchdown against BYU. I would expect Sategna’s main role to be underneath routes. His quarterback described him as “reliable”, and he is great at finding space when the quarterback is extending the play.

Concerns

Sategna’s size could be a factor. Listed at just 5’10. He does have great ball skills, but it never hurts for receivers to have a little more height and length. I haven’t seen enough film to know if he is reliable as a blocker, but his size could limit his ability to effectively block to supplement the run and screens games.

X-Factor

Sategna’s special teams prowess is a major X-factor. Great speed and vision, he has the ability to impact the game in a big way on special teams. He is also a wild-card when the QB is scrambling. He seems to be able to find space late in the play, which can make for explosive outcomes.

KENDAL DANIELS

Strengths

Kendal Daniels looks like a “created player” in a football videogame. He is listed at 6’5, 242 and it is all muscle. He also has long arms and great speed. He played Safety and Linebacker at Oklahoma State- he will play all three linebacker spots for Oklahoma. His speed allows him to play sideline to sideline, and to get to the quarterback quickly on the blitz. He had 5.5 sacks last season, and his tape shows multiple sacks in which he ran around or past the blitz pickup. His size allows him to fill gaps (his tackle on 4th and 1 to beat Arkansas in double overtime was incredible). He is also effective in space and can play man-to-man coverage when called upon.

Concerns

Daniels’s physicality at the point of attack leaves some to be desired. I am not sure how comfortable he is meeting fullbacks and pulling linemen. It was his first year at linebacker, so he definitely could – and should – be better at the point of attack this year.

