Oklahoma turns weak spot into one of the most exciting position groups on team: 'We've had a blueprint'

Year after year, Brent Venables and Todd Bates had some of the most feared defensive lines in the country at Clemson. Now, the two have built a top-tier D-line group here in Oklahoma.

By: Chris Williams

-

It wasn’t that long ago that the narrative around Oklahoma football was: 'is the defensive line good enough to compete in the SEC?' Now, as the Sooners head into their second season in the conference, the players feel like they are set to have the best defensive line in the league.

FOLLOWING THE PLAN

OU’s associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator, Todd Bates, also oversees the interior defensive line group. He spent five years working with Brent Venables at Clemson while the latter was the defensive coordinator. The two earned a reputation for developing dominant defensive line units- now, they're doing the same at OU.

Bates said, “We've built it the right way. Coach B and us now, we've had the blueprint of what that looks like... we went out and we just kept adding pieces. People were attracted to it because they are attracted to the scheme that we have. We're very versatile, very aggressive. Those guys want to be a part of that sack culture, that tackles-for-loss culture that we have where we're being aggressive. You get the pin your ears back and go get the quarterback.”

FRONT LINE OF DEFENSE

The defensive line will serve as the front line of defense for the Sooners this season- meaning that position group will set the tone for the entire defense.

Sophomore defensive tackle Markus Strong told me, “The game starts up front. That's that's just what we preach. That's what we know. That's our standard up here. So, once the game starts, D-line got to set the tone immediately. We're going to go out there and strike first. And there's no striking back. I'm telling you like D-line got to go out there and set the tone for the game early and be ready.”

DAMONIC’S DOMINANCE

Damonic Williams is a defensive tackle who transferred to Oklahoma last summer. He had a solid 2024 campaign, but his coaches and teammates say he is set to take a significant step up this season —as a player and as a leader.

Fellow defensive tackle David Stone said, “Damonic is a phenomenal person. He helped push me, you know, daily, in those workouts. Those runs can get tough, you know? Damonic will tell me, ‘I'm right here with you, I’m right here with you’... having him right there really kept me going and gave me a perspective of something to aim for and compete with.”

Strong added, “He's always been a great leader, but it's just like you know when a guy really flips that switch in his mind, like, ‘I want to go do this. I want to go be exactly as I say I am.’ So, you kind of see the difference between the mentality that he wants.”