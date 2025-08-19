EXCLUSIVE: Interview with US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, Governor Kevin Stitt

In her nationwide tour, US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon commends Oklahoma's education initiatives during her visit to Dove Sciences Campus in Oklahoma City.

By: Haley Hetrick

As President Trump and his administration continue working to get the education money and power back to individual states, US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon is visiting schools nationwide to learn about individual best practices.

After visiting all 50 states, she says she wants to create a toolbox of innovative ideas that can serve as a blueprint for states moving forward.

She visited Dove Sciences Campus in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, touring classrooms and talking with teachers and students alongside Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

Question: As you visited this campus in Oklahoma, and visited with both teachers and students, what were your thoughts? What will you take away?

“I can tell you I've been incredibly impressed with the Dove School. This has been amazing being here this morning, thank you for inviting me over here. What I've seen here is the inspiration for very new technology. I just left the robotics class, it's amazing. I really commend the governor for a lot of the workforce programs that you're focusing on and putting in place,” said Secretary McMahon.

“Having the secretary in our state is just amazing. Secretary McMahon is going to all 50 states, she just came from Texas and was visiting schools down in Dallas. Dove Sciences Academy is the number one performing school in our state about 500 students choose to come here. It's a charter school and I was just learning they have 10 kids that are going to the Ivy League. As far as apprenticeships, getting kids ready for the workforce, I know it's something I'm passionate about, along with Secretary McMahon, so we want more apprenticeships, more skill based learning. The Norman Aviation Academy is teaching kids to become aviation mechanics. We're just encouraging more competition, when you get more competition going you get more schools like Dove Science Academy. It's just amazing what's gonna happen. It's just amazing to kind of walk around and see the potential for these young people and that's what's exciting for old people like myself,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

Question: On the state level, Oklahoma has passed legislation to both remove cell phones from school and cut down on virtual school days. What is the importance of this legislation, and how is Oklahoma setting the standard across the nation?

“We want these classrooms to be for learning, not on your cell phones and texting and listening to social media. When we talk to the teachers, the teachers are telling us it's better for the learning environment when kids put their cell phones away, so that's what we've done across the state of Oklahoma. Getting rid of virtual days, what I found out was some school districts were maybe taking advantage of that and calling it a virtual day and it was counting towards one of the classroom days for the year so we kind of got rid of that if you need a snow day or there's some kind of problem, that's no problem, but you're gonna make that up in Oklahoma. We want kids in the classroom with our wonderful teachers, learning, I know that's a move across the country right now,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

“I couldn't be any more supportive of that, the bell to bell no cell phones. My granddaughter actually called me and she said I'm not gonna be able to have my cell phone in my class, you need to fix that. S said we fixed it by getting the cell phone out of the class! But I couldn't agree more. You don't need the distractions in the classroom. Let's focus on students we need to learn to read. We need to learn to do math and we need to get back to the basics so that we can bring our national scores up,” said Secretary McMahon.

Question: Oklahoma currently ranks 50th in education, and has continually ranked in the bottom quarter of the nation for years now. What can Oklahoma improve on moving forward?

“What you have to do is you have to put parents in charge, you have to be transparent with your testing scores, how they're actually ranked compared to their peers and then let parents choose. You're gonna see a world of difference over the next decade as Oklahoma continues to be a leader in apprenticeships, specialized training, stuff like the science of the STEM schools. We know that giving kids their chance for the American dream starts with education and that they can accomplish anything they set their mind to. What are the best practices across the country and let's implement them here in Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt.

“We've neglected our students, so now the focus needs to be making sure that we are bringing education to the highest level it can be. What we are seeing is what we need to do is make sure we return to the science of reading. Lets teach kids to read. We have to make sure that in 8th grade proficiency is better than 30% and that's a national score. We need to make sure that kids first and foremost have the elementary skill of reading and then doing math, because then they can participate in all of these wonderful programs if they don't have the basics and the fundamentals, they can't read by the time they leave 3rd grade. Up to 3rd grade you're learning to read and after that you're reading to learn, and if you can't read you just cannot become proficient and excel at the paces that you should be able to,” said Secretary McMahon.

Question: What have you seen during your visit today that you would like to see implemented in other states as you continue traveling nationwide?

“This is a very specialized charter school, so you'd like to see that replicated. I think schools have to work with communities, there's no ‘one size fits all’ for education. This school is a great place for here, but maybe in another community or another state it would be a charter school that focuses on something else; maybe its automobile manufacturing and mechanical stuff, or maybe you know it's whatever that community needs. Local education should work with the communities to see how they can serve what's needed. There's no one size fits all for education and what works best for Oklahoma may not work for Nebraska, may not work for other states but lets make sure that education needs are being served by the state, by the superintendents, by parents first and foremost for their children,” said Secretary McMahon.