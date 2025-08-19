When should I get my next COVID booster shot?

Health experts say the best time to get a COVID booster shot is in the early fall, with mid-September through October offering the strongest protection.

By: Graham Dowers

As fall approaches, health experts say it is the right time to plan for your COVID booster shot.

Dr. Lacey Anderson says mid-September through October is the best window to receive a booster in the United States. This timing allows for the strongest protection during peak virus season.

Patients can choose to receive their flu vaccine at the same time as the COVID booster. For those who prefer to separate the shots, doctors recommend waiting one or two weeks between vaccines.

Current COVID trends

While surges once appeared about four times a year, Dr. Anderson said recent patterns show two to three surges annually. Dr. Anderson noted that symptoms are now milder for most people, largely because many have either received multiple vaccines or contracted COVID more than once.

Treatment guidance

For people without high-risk medical conditions, doctors are not currently recommending COVID antiviral medications, suggesting over-the-counter cough and cold treatments instead. Those with high-risk conditions may benefit from antiviral medication, but only if started within three days of symptom onset.