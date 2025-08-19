Sample questions released from test required for teachers from California and New York

Oklahoma education officials have released a five-question preview of a new PragerU-administered certification exam that teachers from California and New York must pass to work in the state, a move Superintendent Ryan Walters says is aimed at keeping “radical leftist ideology” out of classrooms.

By: Anna Denison

Oklahoma education leaders are giving the public a first look at the new exam that will be required for teacher applicants coming from California and New York.

The test, created in partnership with PragerU, is being framed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters as a way to “protect Oklahoma classrooms from radical leftist ideology.”

Original report: Oklahoma will test teachers from New York and California to guard against ‘radical leftist ideology’

Walters announced this week that any teacher moving to Oklahoma from those two states will need to pass the exam before receiving certification.

“As long as I am superintendent, Oklahoma classrooms will be safeguarded from the radical leftist ideology fostered in places like California and New York,” Walters said. “Any teacher coming from these states will be required to pass our new PragerU assessment before receiving certification, because we refuse to let Gavin Newsom’s woke, Marxist agenda turn Oklahoma into the same dumpster fire California has become.”

While the full exam has not been released, state officials offered a brief five-question preview. The sample includes questions about the Constitution, Congress, and the principle of religious freedom:

What are the first three words of the Constitution? A. In God We Trust B. Life, Liberty, Happiness C. The United States D. We the People Why is freedom of religion important to America’s identity? A. It makes Christianity the national religion B. It bans all forms of public worship C. It limits religious teaching in public life D. It protects religious choice from government control What are the two parts of the U.S. Congress? A. House of Lords and Commons B. Courts and Senate C. Executive and Legislative D. Senate and House of Representatives How many U.S. Senators are there? A. 435 B. 110 C. 50 D. 100 Why do some states have more Representatives than others? A. They cover a larger geographic area B. They have held statehood for a longer period C. The number is determined by military presence D. Representation is determined by population size

This five-question preview is just a small portion of the assessment, which officials say covers American history, civics, and constitutional principles. The entire test has not yet been released.

Supporters argue the requirement will ensure teachers entering Oklahoma’s classrooms are aligned with what Walters calls “traditional American values.” Critics, however, have described the move as a politically motivated “loyalty test” designed to screen out educators based on ideology rather than ability.