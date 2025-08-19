Sample questions released from test required for teachers from California and New York

Oklahoma education officials have released a five-question preview of a new PragerU-administered certification exam that teachers from California and New York must pass to work in the state, a move Superintendent Ryan Walters says is aimed at keeping “radical leftist ideology” out of classrooms.

Tuesday, August 19th 2025, 12:01 pm

By: Anna Denison


Oklahoma education leaders are giving the public a first look at the new exam that will be required for teacher applicants coming from California and New York.

The test, created in partnership with PragerU, is being framed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters as a way to “protect Oklahoma classrooms from radical leftist ideology.”

Original report: Oklahoma will test teachers from New York and California to guard against ‘radical leftist ideology’

Walters announced this week that any teacher moving to Oklahoma from those two states will need to pass the exam before receiving certification.

“As long as I am superintendent, Oklahoma classrooms will be safeguarded from the radical leftist ideology fostered in places like California and New York,” Walters said. “Any teacher coming from these states will be required to pass our new PragerU assessment before receiving certification, because we refuse to let Gavin Newsom’s woke, Marxist agenda turn Oklahoma into the same dumpster fire California has become.”

While the full exam has not been released, state officials offered a brief five-question preview. The sample includes questions about the Constitution, Congress, and the principle of religious freedom:

  1. What are the first three words of the Constitution?
  2. A. In God We Trust
  3. B. Life, Liberty, Happiness
  4. C. The United States
  5. D. We the People
  6. Why is freedom of religion important to America’s identity?
  7. A. It makes Christianity the national religion
  8. B. It bans all forms of public worship
  9. C. It limits religious teaching in public life
  10. D. It protects religious choice from government control
  11. What are the two parts of the U.S. Congress?
  12. A. House of Lords and Commons
  13. B. Courts and Senate
  14. C. Executive and Legislative
  15. D. Senate and House of Representatives
  16. How many U.S. Senators are there?
  17. A. 435
  18. B. 110
  19. C. 50
  20. D. 100
  21. Why do some states have more Representatives than others?
  22. A. They cover a larger geographic area
  23. B. They have held statehood for a longer period
  24. C. The number is determined by military presence
  25. D. Representation is determined by population size

This five-question preview is just a small portion of the assessment, which officials say covers American history, civics, and constitutional principles. The entire test has not yet been released.

Supporters argue the requirement will ensure teachers entering Oklahoma’s classrooms are aligned with what Walters calls “traditional American values.” Critics, however, have described the move as a politically motivated “loyalty test” designed to screen out educators based on ideology rather than ability.
Anna Denison
Anna Denison

Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 and has been creating and managing social media content and online articles for the newsroom since October of 2024. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 19th, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025