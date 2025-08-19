HopSkipDrive: New rideshare service could ferry Oklahoma students to school

A new rideshare service, HopSkipDrive, could bring Oklahoma City students to school and back home. Learn more about the new service.

By: Christian Hans

Families in Oklahoma may soon have help getting students to and from school thanks to a new rideshare service.

According to HopSkipDrive, a new ridesharing company, its services include taking young students to school, activities or other appointments.

This is done on behalf of the company's drivers, known as CareDrivers. According to HopSkipDrive, CareDrivers go through a 15-point certification process, including fingerprint-based background and driving records checks, and also must have five years of caregiving experience.

There is no word yet on when the program is coming to Oklahoma.

Learn more about HopSkipDrive from the company's website.