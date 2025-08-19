HopSkipDrive: New rideshare service could ferry Oklahoma students to school

A new rideshare service, HopSkipDrive, could bring Oklahoma City students to school and back home. Learn more about the new service.

Tuesday, August 19th 2025, 11:18 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Families in Oklahoma may soon have help getting students to and from school thanks to a new rideshare service.

According to HopSkipDrive, a new ridesharing company, its services include taking young students to school, activities or other appointments.

This is done on behalf of the company's drivers, known as CareDrivers. According to HopSkipDrive, CareDrivers go through a 15-point certification process, including fingerprint-based background and driving records checks, and also must have five years of caregiving experience.

There is no word yet on when the program is coming to Oklahoma.

Learn more about HopSkipDrive from the company's website.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 19th, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 18th, 2025

August 6th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025