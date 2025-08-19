Former Choctaw-Nicoma Park teacher sentenced in student sexual abuse case

Former Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District choir teacher Samuel Melton has been sentenced for sexually abusing a student.

By: Christian Hans

UPDATE: Former Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District choir teacher Samuel Melton has been sentenced for sexually abusing a student. Melton will serve a 42-year sentence, 17 years in prison 25 years of probation.

In court, his victim, who is now graduated, read her victim impact statement in front of the former teacher. Her statement can be read below.

Following the sentencing, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond released a statement saying,

“I will not tolerate predators in our schools,” Drummond said. “Anyone who preys on children should be punished as harshly as possible — especially those who have been entrusted with the education and care of our children. This teacher’s betrayal of that trust, and the abuse he inflicted on young Avery, is unconscionable. The sentence handed down today is the longest ever for a sexual predator in our schools, and I am proud to deliver this strong measure of justice on behalf of Avery and her family. As a father and a grandfather, I cannot imagine the suffering she and her family have endured. I commend her courage, and I pray for her healing.”

A former choir teacher in the Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District accused of sexually abusing a student is expected to enter a plea deal, according to court documents.

In April, police arrested Samuel Melton, who worked in the district from August 2020 to shortly before his arrest.

At the time, a letter penned by CNP Superintendent David Reid said the district had reported a misconduct allegation to the Choctaw Police Department.

Melton was later charged with multiple felony counts, including:

Three counts of Second-Degree Rape Four counts of First-Degree Rape by Instrumentation Four counts of Forcible Oral Sodomy Four counts of Sexual Battery

"The school district is cooperating with law enforcement as the police lead the investigation," Reid's letter said.

In May, Avery Smith, a former Choctaw-Nicoma Park student, came forward with allegations of a sexual relationship with Melton prior to her graduation in 2024.

Smith announced a lawsuit intending to seek $25 million in monetary damages. In the lawsuit, attorneys claim the district failed to protect students from Melton knew about his behavior, but allowed him to remain in the classroom.

Smith's attorney says the school district turned a blind eye, saying "The cover-up must be exposed," and "Harboring pedophiles is as shameful as being one."

Investigators say Melton admitted to having a year-long relationship with a 16-year-old student on campus from 2023-2024.

That same month, State Superintendent Ryan Walters addressed the investigation, calling on the district for accountability.

“We’re going to hold these administrators and districts accountable for passing the trash and passing the buck,” Walters said. “When you have young people that come forward with allegations and we get this a lot, other teachers come forward and go hey there's red flags here districts have to act they don't see these investigations all the way through they let people resign and we see this time and time again they pop up somewhere else hurt other kids.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond later took over the state's prosecution of Melton in July, applauding Smith's efforts in standing up to call for justice.

“I will not tolerate predators in our schools,” Drummond said at the time. “As a father and grandfather, I cannot imagine the damage this abuse has caused to Miss Smith and her family. I commend their courage in standing up to demand justice, and I am committed to doing everything in my power to deliver it.”

In response, Smith thanked Drummond for taking an interest in her case.

“I was honored that Attorney General Drummond met with me, took a personal interest and put his A-team into immediate action,” Avery Smith said.

Melton is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday before a courtroom of former Choctaw-Nicoma Park students. Smith, who will also be in attendance, plans to face Melton and share her victim-impact statement.