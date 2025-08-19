OKC Police search for hit-and-run driver after teen critically injured

Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run that left a teenager critically injured.

Tuesday, August 19th 2025, 9:43 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run that left a teenager critically injured earlier this month.

Investigators say the collision occurred near the intersection of Reno Avenue and Villa Avenue. According to police, the driver hit the teen and did not stop.

The department says the truck has purple fog lights and likely has damage to the driver's side bed.

Hit & Run SuspectImage Provided By: Oklahoma City Police Department

Hit & Run SuspectImage Provided By: Oklahoma City Police Department

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 19th, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 19th, 2025

August 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025