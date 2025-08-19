OKC Police search for hit-and-run driver after teen critically injured

Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run that left a teenager critically injured.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run that left a teenager critically injured earlier this month.

Investigators say the collision occurred near the intersection of Reno Avenue and Villa Avenue. According to police, the driver hit the teen and did not stop.

The department says the truck has purple fog lights and likely has damage to the driver's side bed.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma City Police Department

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.