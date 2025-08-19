Meet Atlas, the Oklahoma City Zoo's newest baby zebra

The Oklahoma City Zoo welcomed a new plains zebra foal born August 9, 2025, in the habitat at Expedition Africa.

By: Addie Crawford

-

The Oklahoma City Zoo is excited to welcome a new member to its zebra herd. Atlas, born on Aug. 9, is the sixth member of the zoo's Expedition Africa herd.

With his big sister Selene, adult female Nebula and her foal, Aurora, Atlas is being taken care of by his mother Calypso and father Mars.

Keeping with the space-themed names for the Zoo’s herd, the Hoofstock care team selected Atlas, inspired by the NASA program, ATLAS.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Expedition Africa, where guests will be able to watch Atlas' brown baby stripes darken to black.

Visitors can also see the progression of zebra coloration, as Selene’s stripes have already turned black, Aurora’s stripes are changing from brown to black, and Atlas’ fur is much fluffier with brown stripes.

Guests to Expedition Africa will notice the zebra and wildebeest habitats are being combined for a new, multi-species space, with completion expected by the end of September 2025.

Zebra and wildebeest share a symbiotic relationship, as zebras eat taller grass and leave the shorter, more nutritious new grass for the wildebeests.

The two animals are also great partners in herd defense, combining the zebras’ excellent eyesight and loud warning brays with the wildebeests’ superior hearing and sense of smell to detect and warn of predators.

Gather your herd for a visit to Expedition Africa, the Zoo’s newest and largest ever habitat expansion, to see the new foal.