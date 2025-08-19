Putnam City North High School switches to virtual learning for Tuesday

Putnam City North High School reports an HVAC issue; students will learn virtually on Tuesday.

Tuesday, August 19th 2025, 6:58 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Students at Putnam City North High School will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday do to an issue at the school's physical location.

District officials say the school has no air conditioning due to problems with the school's HVAC system.

Putnam City Schools says students will need to complete assigned activities through their Google Classroom.
