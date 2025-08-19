Mustang Football Looks To End 6A-I Title Drought With QB Jaden O’Neal

Mustang Broncos aim to end a 30-year championship drought with new QB Jaden O’Neal leading the charge and a roster full of speed and talent.

By: Jeremie Poplin

It has been nearly 30 years since a school from the western half of Oklahoma won the Class 6A-I state championship. The Mustang Broncos believe they have the roster to change that in 2025 led by quarterback Jaden O’Neal.

A New Standard In Mustang

Head coach Lee Blankenship said the program isn’t focused on the drought but on maximizing its own identity.

“We don’t really talk about that with our guys,” Blankenship said. “Our standard is to be the best version of ourselves. But when your best version is a lot of guys that run in 4.5, 4.6 forties, then you’d be a little bit.”

Confidence From A New Leader

O’Neal, a Florida State commit who previously pledged to Oklahoma, said he believes the Broncos have all the ingredients to compete at the highest level.

“I have the confidence, I feel like we have the guys to do it,” O’Neal said. “We have the coaches to back us as well. Honestly, the confidence and the swagger is there on the team with me bringing my composure, my swag, and my confidence, and with a couple of the transfers too, we’re the team that can do it.”

O’Neal, one of the top quarterbacks in the state, flipped his commitment to Florida State after OU added another QB to its recruiting class.

What’s Next

The Broncos will try to make history this fall as they chase the program’s first-ever 6A-I state title. The last team from western Oklahoma to win the state’s top classification was Midwest City in 1995.