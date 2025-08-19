Silver Alert: 67-year-old Kathleen Ninman

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old Kathleen Ninman, last seen in El Reno.

By: Destini Pittman

A Silver Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Kathleen Ninman, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says Ninman is five feet two inches tall and weighs around 136 pounds.

Ninman was last seen in El Reno on August 16, authorities say.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, glasses and the color of her shirt is unknown.

She is believed to be travelling in a blue 2005 Toyota Sienna with Oklahoma tags reading PMD 647.

OHP says Ninman has significant medical issues.

Anyone with information related to this Silver Alert should call 911.