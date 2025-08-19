4-year-old boy mauled by new family dog in Cleveland County, family says shelter lied

A four-year-old boy in Cleveland County was mauled by his family’s newly adopted dog last Thursday. His family told News 9 on Monday that the shelter lied about the dog’s temperament.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

A four-year-old boy in Cleveland County was mauled by his family’s newly adopted dog last Thursday. His family told News 9 on Monday that the shelter lied about the dog’s temperament.

The young boy, George, is nonverbal with autism – but that doesn’t stop him. His aunt shared that he loves cars and dinosaurs, but said the attack changed him.

The dog, named Polo, had been in the family’s home for less than 48 hours when the attack occurred.

George had to get 27 stitches, 19 staples and four tubes of medical glue.

“Luckily, they sedated him because I don't think he would have made it through them touching him, because it was bad enough when I had to wrap up his head with the T-shirt and keep the pressure on it,” said George’s dad, Colby Barker.

He said Noble Animal Welfare told him Polo was great with children.

“Come to find out, they had a couple of returns with the dog for issues. Unfortunately, we found out the hard way,” he explained.

George’s mom, Stephanie Lowther, added, "That's the reason why we're trying to get a word out because we don't want this to happen [again] or worse, a child die because they lied.”

Barker chimed in, “Just because they wanted to get rid of an animal."

The Noble Animal Shelter confirmed in a statement that Polo was adopted last Tuesday after having been at the shelter for about two months.

It added, “Polo showed no signs of aggression while in the shelter, to other animals or to humans. We do not place animals on the available for adoption list that have shown any signs of aggression."

The family said Polo was killed after being shot by a Cleveland County Sheriff.

“As soon as the sheriff got near the dog, it went in full attack mode,” Barker stated.

Lowther said it took five bullets to get the dog down.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

George’s parents said George was supposed to start school last Friday, but he couldn’t go because of his injuries. They said they are unsure of when he will be able to return.

They have also set up a GoFundMe to help with George’s physical and mental recovery.

His parents said he will be starting therapy soon.