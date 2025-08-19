72-year-old public safety officer killed in Enid hospital shooting

A 72-year-old public safety officer was killed Sunday night when a gunman opened fire inside INTEGRIS Health Enid Hospital, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

By: Haley Hetrick

A 72-year-old public safety officer was killed Sunday night when a gunman opened fire inside INTEGRIS Health Enid Hospital, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting began after Enid police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home near Walnut and 12th Street just before 11 p.m., Hunter McKee, with the OSBI.

Neighbors said they often witnessed turmoil at the suspect’s home.

Jakota Copeland, who also lives across the street, said the events of Sunday night were alarming.

“Yeah, it’s a shock,” Copeland said. “We heard everything going on last night, we heard the gunshots all the way from Bass to here, and it’s a pretty long ways.”

Neighbors said they saw the suspect’s girlfriend being taken from the home in an ambulance to the hospital. Authorities believe the suspect followed her there.

“They were able to track his vehicle outside of the hospital here,” McKee said.

When officers tried to make contact, the suspect began shooting at them outside the hospital, then ran inside and continued firing multiple rounds. During the chaos, public safety officer J.W. Bode, 72, was shot and killed.

Hospital officials said Bode was killed as he approached the suspect and died protecting others.

“Shortly after that, Enid police officers made contact with the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” McKee said.

The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

“None of the officers were hurt, medical staff was not hurt, patients were not injured, and so we’re very fortunate,” McKee said.

An INTEGRIS spokesperson said in a statement the hospital is “profoundly grateful for local and state law enforcement for their swift response to secure the hospital and protect both patients and caregivers.”

The hospital said counseling services are being offered to staff. INTEGRIS Health Enid Hospital has since reopened and is fully operational.