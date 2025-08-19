Will Rogers International Airport hosts Global Entry enrollment event

Will Rogers International Airport will host a Global Entry enrollment event Aug. 19–21. Here's what you need to know.

Monday, August 18th 2025, 8:07 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Travelers will have the opportunity to enroll in Global Entry at Will Rogers International Airport during a three-day event Aug. 19–21.

Global Entry is a federal program that provides expedited processing for frequent international travelers. Enrollment is recommended for those who fly abroad more than four times a year.

“We are grateful to have Global Entry back for another event at OKC International Airport,” said Jeff Mulder, Oklahoma City’s director of airports. “The last event in April was a huge success, and we saw the need to do this again before we start international service to Cancun.”

To enroll, travelers must:

  1. Create a profile and submit an application online through the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Program website.
  2. Pay the $120 fee.
  3. Receive an email notification of “conditional approval.”
  4. Schedule an appointment online using the access code 9E4NA5335. This code is required to schedule appointments for the Oklahoma City enrollment event.

Membership lasts five years once approved and includes TSA PreCheck.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 18th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 6th, 2025

August 5th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 19th, 2025

August 19th, 2025

August 19th, 2025

August 19th, 2025