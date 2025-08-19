Will Rogers International Airport hosts Global Entry enrollment event

Monday, August 18th 2025, 8:07 pm
Travelers will have the opportunity to enroll in Global Entry at Will Rogers International Airport during a three-day event Aug. 19–21.
Global Entry is a federal program that provides expedited processing for frequent international travelers. Enrollment is recommended for those who fly abroad more than four times a year.
“We are grateful to have Global Entry back for another event at OKC International Airport,” said Jeff Mulder, Oklahoma City’s director of airports. “The last event in April was a huge success, and we saw the need to do this again before we start international service to Cancun.”
To enroll, travelers must:
Membership lasts five years once approved and includes TSA PreCheck.
