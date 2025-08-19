Man questioned in connection with Lincoln County suspicious death released

Man questioned in connection to suspicious death in Lincoln County released.

By: Destini Pittman

A man wanted in connection with a suspicious death in Lincoln County was taken into custody Friday near Fort Smith, Arkansas, but has since been released.

Deputies said Ryan Archer, 36, was wanted for questioning because investigators believed he might have been the last person to see Yolanda Cullison alive. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Archer was questioned by both deputies and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in Arkansas.

A judge removed the material witness warrant Saturday after Archer’s interview, leading to his release.

The case remains under investigation as authorities await the medical examiner’s report, phone records, forensic lab results, and additional interviews.

Deputies said a material witness warrant was initially filed because Archer has a history of evading law enforcement in a separate investigation.

On Aug. 9, Archer told a neighbor that someone had shot themselves south of his home in Wellston. Shortly after making the report, he disappeared. Authorities later identified the victim as Cullison, who deputies said knew Archer and often helped him.

Cullison's cause of death has not been released.

