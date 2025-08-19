Putnam City North transitions to virtual learning Tuesday due to AC issues

Putnam City North transitions to virtual learning on Tuesday due to HVAC issues.

By: Destini Pittman

Putnam City North announced it will transition to virtual learning Tuesday, Aug. 19, due to HVAC issues amid high temperatures.

In a message to families, the school emphasized that classes are still in session and students are expected to complete assignments through Google Classroom.

School officials said attendance will be determined based on the completion of work.

The full message to parents read:

PC North Families and Staff,

Due to anticipated high temperatures and ongoing issues with the HVAC system, Putnam City North will transition to virtual learning for Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Please note that school is still in session, and it is essential for students to complete their assigned activities through Google Classroom. Attendance will be determined based on the completion of this work, so we ask for your cooperation in ensuring that your student logs in and completes their assignments.

We appreciate your understanding and flexibility during this time. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the school office.

-Putnam City Schools