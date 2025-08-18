Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond deploys state agents to Okemah

Oklahoma Attorney General deploys state agents to Okemah following police department resignations.

Monday, August 18th 2025, 4:28 pm

By: Brandon Coons


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has deployed state agents to Okemah. This is in response to a request from the city, according to Drummond.

Agents from his office are now standing in for the Okemah Police Department after five officers, including the police chief, were terminated or resigned.

He says the state agents will maintain law enforcement operations for Okemah residents until the city can hire sufficient personnel to restore its police force to full capacity.

“My office will maintain a strong law enforcement presence in Okemah for as long as necessary, but my agents are approaching their work with professionalism and compassion,” Drummond said.

The Attorney General's Office says it will work closely with city officials to transition back to local control.
