Texas, Penn State Lead 2025 Preseason AP All-America Team as SEC dominates selections

Texas and Penn State each land three players on the 2025 AP Preseason All-America Team, while the SEC leads all conferences with 12 first-team selections.”

By: News 9

Who had the most first-team players?

No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Penn State led the way with three selections each. Texas stacked the defense with Colin Simmons, Anthony Hill Jr., and Michael Taaffe, while Penn State placed Nicholas Singleton, Olaivavega Ioane, and Zane Durant.

Which conferences were best represented?

The SEC dominated with 12 players on the 27-man first team. The Big Ten followed with seven, the ACC had four, and the Big 12 had two.

Who’s the quarterback?

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, who threw for 3,639 yards and 39 touchdowns last season, was the overwhelming choice at quarterback.

Any returning All-Americans?

Yes. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Florida center Jake Slaughter are back after earning first-team honors last year.

When will the official team be released?

The AP will publish the official All-America team in December, marking the 100th anniversary of its first release in 1925.

Any local schools represented?

There are no players from the state schools on the list.





2025 Preseason AP All-America Teams

First-Team Offense

QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson (4th year) RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (3rd year) RB: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (4th year) T: Spencer Fano, Utah (4th year) T: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama (3rd year) G: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State (4th year) G: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M (6th year) C: Jake Slaughter, Florida (5th year) TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (5th year) WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (2nd year) WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama (2nd year) WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State (4th year) All-Purpose: Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh (4th year) K: Dominic Zvada, Michigan (4th year)

First-Team Defense

Edge: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina (2nd year) Edge: Colin Simmons, Texas (2nd year) DT: Peter Woods, Clemson (3rd year) DT: Zane Durant, Penn State (4th year) LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas (3rd year) LB: Whit Weeks, LSU (5th year) LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh (4th year) CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame (2nd year) CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee (3rd year) S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State (3rd year) S: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon (3rd year) DB: Michael Taaffe, Texas (5th year) P: Brett Thorson, Georgia (4th year)

Second-Team Offense

QB: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (5th year) RB: Makhi Hughes, Oregon (4th year) RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (2nd year) T: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (3rd year) T: Blake Miller, Clemson (4th year) G: Cayden Green, Missouri (3rd year) G: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech (4th year) C: Parker Brailsford, Alabama (4th year) TE: Max Klare, Ohio State (4th year) WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson (4th year) WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana (4th year) WR: Cam Coleman, Auburn (2nd year) All-Purpose: Kaytron Allen, Penn State (4th year) K: Peyton Woodring, Georgia (3rd year)

Second-Team Defense

Edge: T.J. Parker, Clemson (3rd year) Edge: Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon (3rd year) DT: Tim Keenan III, Alabama (5th year) DT: Christen Miller, Georgia (4th year) LB: Taurean York, Texas A&M (3rd year) LB: Harold Perkins Jr., LSU (4th year) LB: Aiden Fisher, Indiana (4th year) CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke (4th year) CB: D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana (3rd year) S: Koi Perich, Minnesota (2nd year) S: KJ Bolden, Georgia (2nd year) DB: Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina (3rd year) P: Ryan Eckley, Michigan State (4th year)



