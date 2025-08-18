Grady County mother-son duo caught in Marijuana bust

Monday, August 18th 2025, 3:35 pm
A mother and son duo behind a large-scale marijuana grow operation in Grady County have been arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking following a major drug bust that uncovered thousands of unregistered marijuana plants and hundreds of pounds of illegal product.
On August 14, 2025, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Botanical Apotheca, a marijuana grow operation consisting of 27 hoop houses in Blanchard. The raid follows an abandoned 911 call made earlier in the week.
A day prior to the raid, deputies stopped a vehicle leaving the facility and discovered approximately 10 pounds of vacuum packed, untagged marijuana inside. The vehicle’s three occupants, were arrested at the scene.
During the search, law enforcement seized:
None of the seized marijuana or plants were registered in Oklahoma’s state-mandated seed-to-sale tracking system, making them illegal under state law.
The facility’s owners, Annabelle Rangel and her son Drake Hassler, were arrested on site and have been formally charged with Trafficking in Controlled Dangerous Substances.
Sheriff officials say the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges or arrests may follow. The OMMA is also conducting a parallel regulatory review of the operation’s licensing status and compliance history.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.
