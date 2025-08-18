Run, walk, volunteer: Community laces up for Moore's annual race

Join the 17th annual Moore War Run for a worthy cause—scholarship funding. Race kicks off Aug. 23, at Moore High School.

By: Dylan Stieber

-

Runners will soon hit the pavement for the 17th annual Moore War Run.

The 5K run/walk is open to all ages. The race kicks off Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 a.m. in front of Moore High School.

Runners will travel south to 19th Street, then turn west and head to Broadway Avenue. There, they will head back north and end the race in Old Town Moore. There are two water stops along the course.

Proceeds from the event help fund senior scholarships awarded in the spring through the Moore and Westmoore High School Alumni Associations. Moore Public Schools says the run has raised more than $200,000 for students since 2009.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students. Each participant will receive a shirt.

MPS says volunteers are also needed before and during the event.

To sign up to run or volunteer, click here.