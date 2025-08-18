Fairview quadruple shooting update: Survivors improving, family member responsible

Authorities say a family member is responsible for a Fairview quadruple shooting that left two dead and two hospitalized.

By: Anna Denison

-

Authorities have confirmed new details in the quadruple shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Fairview, Major County.

Original report: OSBI investigating Fairview shooting that left 2 dead, including one teen, 2 injured

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, the incident involved one family living at the home: a father, mother, 17-year-old daughter, and 13-year-old son.

Investigators have confirmed that one of the family members is responsible for the shooting.

According to authorities, the mother and 13-year-old son, who survived the incident, remain hospitalized and have been upgraded from critical to critical but stable.

Officials say they have not yet been able to speak with the survivors, but hope to do so soon to better understand what led to this “horrific event.”

A gun was recovered from the scene, and police were called to the home after 911 calls around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Investigators continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting and say the case remains under active investigation.