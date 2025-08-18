Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Claremore man

Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old David T. Calhoun, who was last seen in Claremore.

By: Christian Hans

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Claremore, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says 75-year-old David T. Calhoun was last seen on foot in the Claremore area wearing khaki or white shorts and a T-shirt of unknown color.

Calhoun is approximately six feet tall and 175 pounds.

OHP says Calhoun suffers from dementia and other significant medical conditions.

If you see Calhoun, you are asked to contact law enforcement or tribal authorities by dialing 911.