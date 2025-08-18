Patty Gasso-led Team USA wins gold in softball event at World Games in China

The United States wins gold in softball at the 2025 World Games in China. The team, led by OU head coach Patty Gasso, also featured former Sooner Tiare Jennings, who was named MVP.

By: Christian Hans

-

Team USA wins gold at the softball event of the World Games this weekend, defeating Chinese Taipei in the final on Sunday.

Former Sooner Tiare Jennings hit a walk-off against Japan in the semi-finals to get Team USA into the final, which the team won in a 5-0 shutout.

Jennings was named MVP of the World Games event.

The team was led by 8-time National Championship-winning head coach Patty Gasso.

RELATED: Patty Gasso selected as USA Softball Women’s National Team head coach



