Patty Gasso-led Team USA wins gold in softball event at World Games in China

Monday, August 18th 2025, 9:38 am
Team USA wins gold at the softball event of the World Games this weekend, defeating Chinese Taipei in the final on Sunday.
Former Sooner Tiare Jennings hit a walk-off against Japan in the semi-finals to get Team USA into the final, which the team won in a 5-0 shutout.
Jennings was named MVP of the World Games event.
The team was led by 8-time National Championship-winning head coach Patty Gasso.
