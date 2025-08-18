AAA warns of flood-damaged vehicles on used car lots

Flood-damaged vehicles could wind up on used car lots. Here's how you can avoid costly repairs down the road.

Monday, August 18th 2025, 9:31 am

By: Christian Hans


Used car buyers beware, vehicles damaged by floodwaters could end up on used car lots here in Oklahoma, according to the American Automobile Association

Though most water-damaged vehicles are scrapped before making it to the lot, AAA experts warn some make it back on the market with no obvious signs of issues.

However, AAA says there are signs of water damage to look for, including under floormats and in the trunk.

Additionally, be on the lookout for any mold smells in the car.

AAA says it recommends having a mechanic look at any vehicle before you take it home to save yourself costly repairs down the road.

"If you think about modern vehicles, all of the different sensors and computer elements and electronics involved, obviously those things don't work well with water," AAA Oklahoma spokesperson Shawn Steward said.

AAA says it has a list of trusted car centers and mechanics on its website.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 18th, 2025

August 19th, 2025

August 6th, 2025

July 23rd, 2025

Top Headlines

August 19th, 2025

August 19th, 2025

August 19th, 2025

August 19th, 2025