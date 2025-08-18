AAA warns of flood-damaged vehicles on used car lots

Flood-damaged vehicles could wind up on used car lots. Here's how you can avoid costly repairs down the road.

By: Christian Hans

Used car buyers beware, vehicles damaged by floodwaters could end up on used car lots here in Oklahoma, according to the American Automobile Association

Though most water-damaged vehicles are scrapped before making it to the lot, AAA experts warn some make it back on the market with no obvious signs of issues.

However, AAA says there are signs of water damage to look for, including under floormats and in the trunk.

Additionally, be on the lookout for any mold smells in the car.

AAA says it recommends having a mechanic look at any vehicle before you take it home to save yourself costly repairs down the road.

"If you think about modern vehicles, all of the different sensors and computer elements and electronics involved, obviously those things don't work well with water," AAA Oklahoma spokesperson Shawn Steward said.

AAA says it has a list of trusted car centers and mechanics on its website.