Police search for driver involved in Logan County hit-and-run

Police search for pickup truck involved in July hit-and-run.

Monday, August 18th 2025, 9:16 am

By: Christian Hans


GUTHRIE, Okla. -

Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a July hit-and-run that left two people hospitalized.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash, which happened along Highway 33 on July 27, left a man and his daughter badly hurt.

Troopers say the driver of a white pickup truck swerved to avoid a vehicle that crossed into their lane, causing another truck to flip.

OHP says the father and daughter inside the second truck were thrown from the vehicle.

If you recognize this vehicle, you are asked to call OHP.

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

