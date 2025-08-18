How to apply to Oklahoma City's Festival of the Arts

Monday, August 18th 2025, 8:37 am
Calling all artists! Applications for the 60th annual Festival of the Arts are now open.
The event set to take place in April of 2026 brings together top artists from across the world for a 4-day event in downtown Oklahoma City.
Visual, performing, and culinary artists are encouraged to apply now through October 3rd for a chance to participate.
"Decades of success have made the Festival a magnet for the nation’s top talent in every medium,” says Festival Director Seth Lewis. “We anticipate this year’s lineup will set a new standard for how dynamic and well-rounded a festival can be."
Applicants will be selected by a jury of national and local members starting October 22-24.
Arts Council OKC says the event, which draws nearly 100,000 people each year, will be held April 23-26 at Bicentennial Park.
Volunteer applications are also open now. The Arts Council says it will train all those who sign up.
To apply:
Artist / Creator Applications: https://www.artscouncilokc.com/f estival-of-the-arts/
Volunteers Application: https://www.artscouncilokc.com/f oa_volunteer/
Colby Thelen joined the News 9 team in 2020, and he co-anchors News 9 This Morning on weekdays. He has a passion for storytelling and is especially drawn to stories that highlight conservation and culture. Some of Colby’s favorite projects have been traveling to Africa and Mexico with the Oklahoma City Zoo, highlighting their different conservation efforts.
August 18th, 2025
August 15th, 2025
August 6th, 2025
August 19th, 2025
August 19th, 2025