How to apply to Oklahoma City's Festival of the Arts

Calling all artists for the 60th annual Festival of the Arts in Oklahoma City. Apply now for a chance to participate in this nationally recognized 4-day event in April 2026.

By: Colby Thelen

-

Calling all artists! Applications for the 60th annual Festival of the Arts are now open.

The event set to take place in April of 2026 brings together top artists from across the world for a 4-day event in downtown Oklahoma City.

Visual, performing, and culinary artists are encouraged to apply now through October 3rd for a chance to participate.

"Decades of success have made the Festival a magnet for the nation’s top talent in every medium,” says Festival Director Seth Lewis. “We anticipate this year’s lineup will set a new standard for how dynamic and well-rounded a festival can be."

Applicants will be selected by a jury of national and local members starting October 22-24.

Arts Council OKC says the event, which draws nearly 100,000 people each year, will be held April 23-26 at Bicentennial Park.

Volunteer applications are also open now. The Arts Council says it will train all those who sign up.

To apply:

Artist / Creator Applications: https://www.artscouncilokc.com/f estival-of-the-arts/

Volunteers Application: https://www.artscouncilokc.com/f oa_volunteer/