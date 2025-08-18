Police: 3 injured in stabbing at Midtown bar, all stable

Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing on Monday in Oklahoma City.

By: Aniysa Mapp

Three people were injured in a stabbing early Monday morning at a Midtown Oklahoma City bar, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the Oak Room at 808 NW 6th Street. Two victims were found stabbed at the scene, and a third later arrived at OU Medical after self-transporting.

Investigators say all three victims were listed as stable as of Monday morning.

Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) were called in to process the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.