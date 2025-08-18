Federal orders bring uncertainty for OKC homeless advocates

Declining homelessness in Oklahoma City faces new federal uncertainty. Key to Home helps locals, but policy changes may alter funding priorities.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

The number of people living on the streets of Oklahoma City is on the decline.

It has fallen for the last four years and some of that success can be attributed to Key to Home Partnership.

The new federal Executive Order geared toward unhoused individuals is providing uncertainty for some organizations.

Key To Home Partnership Strategy Implementation Manager Jamie Caves said the order is changing the priorities of funding.

She added, “There’s some language about institutionalizing people with behavioral health needs. There’s also some indication that there will be more robust substance use treatment options.”

Friday, Key to Home housed 45 people in an encampment along General Pershing and Villa.

Prior to that, tents lined the storm drainage area filled with people with nowhere to go.

Caves said not all people experiencing homelessness have substance abuse or mental health issues.

She adds, the entire community could benefit from services in both areas but said she struggles with a part of the order.

“Moving people to the jail does not solve their homelessness it’s just an additional burden on the city, on the community, on the tax dollars to arrest and then release again,” said Caves.

She added each year they get a NOFO which is a Notice of Funding Opportunity.

Caves said the City of Oklahoma City receives these funds and grant them out to different partner agencies like Homeless Alliance and City Care.

Caves says most times those dollars are renewals for projects that already exist in the community.

“We expect that to continue to likely be the case. new projects will have different priorities than what they have had historically,” said Caves.

In addition to being housed, each person will receive 12 months of case management support to help them stabilize in their new homes.