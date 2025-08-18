Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: August 17

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, John Holcomb and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.

Sunday, August 17th 2025, 11:02 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Toby's Top 3

OKC Thunder gear up for new season as full schedule is released

OU's Cale Gundy stops by the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz [EXCLUSIVE]

Oklahoma Fall Football: Top breakout players in the state

Remington Park invited Toby Rowland to call 4th horse race

﻿Play the Percentages
