Police investigating shooting in Northwest OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting near Northwest 23rd Street that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

Sunday, August 17th 2025, 11:51 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police say they got a call after someone in a white vehicle saw a person bleeding in the street. Officers confirmed that one gunshot victim was at the scene.

Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they currently have seven or eight people in custody in connection with the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.
Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

