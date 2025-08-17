Police investigating shooting in Northwest OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting near Northwest 23rd Street that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon near Northwest 23rd Street.

Police say they got a call after someone in a white vehicle saw a person bleeding in the street. Officers confirmed that one gunshot victim was at the scene.

Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they currently have seven or eight people in custody in connection with the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.