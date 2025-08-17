Two dead, two injured after Fairview shooting, OSBI investigating

OSBI is investigating a Fairview shooting that left a 49-year-old man and 17-year-old girl dead and two others critically injured.

By: Graham Dowers

State investigators are looking into a shooting in Fairview that left two people dead and two others critically injured Saturday morning.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Fairview Police requested assistance after officers responded to a home near East State Road and Sylvia Street around 12:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds. A 49-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene. A 44-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

OSBI said there are no suspects at large and no additional injuries. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.