Weatherford Man killed in Caddo County crash

A 21-year-old Weatherford man, Creed E. Kraus, died Saturday after his vehicle went off a bridge on State Highway 58 in Caddo County, OHP says.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A Weatherford man is dead after a crash in Caddo County on Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened around 8:18 a.m. on State Highway 58.

OHP says the driver, identified as 21-year-old Creed E. Kraus, was found inside the vehicle, which had gone partially off a bridge. Authorities say Kraus was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, and Kraus was the only person in the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.