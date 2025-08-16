Weatherford Man killed in Caddo County crash

A 21-year-old Weatherford man, Creed E. Kraus, died Saturday after his vehicle went off a bridge on State Highway 58 in Caddo County, OHP says.

Saturday, August 16th 2025, 1:02 pm

By: Graham Dowers


CADDO CO. -

A Weatherford man is dead after a crash in Caddo County on Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened around 8:18 a.m. on State Highway 58.

OHP says the driver, identified as 21-year-old Creed E. Kraus, was found inside the vehicle, which had gone partially off a bridge. Authorities say Kraus was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, and Kraus was the only person in the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

