Weatherford Man killed in Caddo County crash

Saturday, August 16th 2025, 1:02 pm
A Weatherford man is dead after a crash in Caddo County on Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened around 8:18 a.m. on State Highway 58.
OHP says the driver, identified as 21-year-old Creed E. Kraus, was found inside the vehicle, which had gone partially off a bridge. Authorities say Kraus was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, and Kraus was the only person in the vehicle.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
