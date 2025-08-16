Jed Castles' Saturday morning forecast

Saturday, August 16th 2025, 9:24 am
Meteorologist Jed Castles is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your Saturday morning forecast.
Meteorologist Jed Castles, a fourth-generation Oklahoman, has been part of the News 9 team since 1996. You can catch his forecasts on weekend mornings. He’s also a field meteorologist, providing on-the-ground coverage before, during and after severe weather. Jed is a native of Tulsa and earned his bachelor's degree in meteorology from the University of Oklahoma.
August 16th, 2025
August 17th, 2025
August 16th, 2025
August 16th, 2025
August 17th, 2025
August 17th, 2025