Doors still open for Oklahoma County jail, trust set to meet Monday

Jail trust members will meet more than two weeks after operations were originally forecasted to run out of money. County officials have disagreed about the scope of the jail's financial problems.

By: Matt McCabe

-

The Oklahoma County Jail Trust will meet Monday for the first time after the date by which the jail was originally projected to run out of funds.

Its staff issued the urgent warning on June 27, which said the facility faced a $5.8 million budget shortfall, which could leave the jail without operating funds by August 1.

But two weeks later, it's apparent that's not the case.

"Anybody check, maybe the doors closed August 1?" Oklahoma County Budget Evaluation Team Chair Cody Compton said, jokingly, to the rest of the group during a Tuesday meeting.

"Did you say the doors are still open? I was going to ask that," another member responded.

Compton brought up the jail's financial issues on Tuesday. He opposed comments made during a July 14 Jail Trust meeting, which, he said, made it seem that the Budget Evaluation Team had agreed the jail needed the $5.8 million.

"Maybe it was a misunderstanding," he said. "I thought we were clear. But that was an inaccurate statement."

Some of the trust's own members criticized jail staff for overplaying the urgency of its financial situation.

"It could have been crafted better than what it was, so I'll take the hit for that," interim jail CEO Paul Timmons said in an interview after the July 14 meeting.

When the jail trust meets again on Monday, it will review income statements for June and July. The jail took an early disbursement of its general operating funds for August to abate any potential operating issues. But the jail would have still carried $336,380 in net income into August without the early disbursement, according to the financial report embedded in Monday's agenda.

A jail spokesperson said the facility cannot indefinitely accept early disbursements, and that jail leadership plans to speak with the Oklahoma County Budget Board during its meeting in September to produce a long-term solution.

Monday's agenda also includes reviewing the FY24 annual audit and potential action regarding the employment of its CEO.