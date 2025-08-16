Statewide tour to honor Native American Warriors launched

Pete Reed launches statewide tour in Oklahoma to honor Native American veterans, raising funds for historic monument at Capitol.

By: Scott Mitchell

Pete Reed, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, is kicking off a statewide tour to honor Native American veterans and raise funds for a new monument at the state Capitol.

Reed, who began his career in public service at age 25 and became director of the Department of Veterans Affairs at 29, has been working with the Native American Warrior Project to establish a monument recognizing Native Americans’ contributions in the U.S. military.

“Per capita in our nation, Native Americans have served more than any other ethnic group in history,” Reed said. “They believe and understand like the people of Oklahoma do. The importance of what the land is, and that's part of what you are when you are called a warrior.”

The tour, dubbed the “Season of the Warrior Campaign,” will visit 100 communities across Oklahoma in under 100 days. Beginning Aug. 18, Reed and his team plan to meet local leaders, visit community landmarks, and engage with newspapers to raise awareness for the project.

“Our goal is to raise $2.5 million from 100,000 Oklahomans at $25 each,” Reed said. “That’s one quarter of 1% of our state, and we believe there are 100,000 Oklahomans at $25.”

The project has garnered support from prominent figures including former University of Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer.

Reed also highlighted the creation of the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Park at the state Capitol, which will feature the 45th Infantry Arch as its centerpiece. He said the Native American Warrior Monument will be the first of its kind in the nation and will honor the state’s diverse military history.

Oklahomans who want to support the project can contribute or volunteer through the Force 50 Foundation website.

The tour will cover cities including Lexington, Purcell, Sulphur, Davis, Ardmore, Marietta, Ada, Kanawha, Seminole, Tecumseh, and Shawnee, with multiple stops each day.