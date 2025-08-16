New movies explore cost of holding on when life unravels

Five new films open this week, each circling the same question: when everything you’ve built starts to crumble, who do you become? News 9's Movie Man breaks down what you can expect.

By: Destini Pittman

‘Nobody 2’ Brings Bob Odenkirk Back to Action

Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell, the suburban dad with a deadly past first introduced in 2021’s "Nobody". In the sequel, Hutch attempts a quiet family vacation in a tourist town, only to find himself entangled in local violence. Once again, he’s forced to unleash the skills that made him notorious.

‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Reunites Spike Lee and Denzel Washington

Director Spike Lee teams up with Denzel Washington for Highest 2 Lowest, a drama inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic "High and Low". Washington plays David King, a legendary music executive trying to buy back his record label. When a kidnapping goes wrong, King faces a moral dilemma involving loyalty, class, and the cost of reclaiming power.

‘Americana’ Turns Small-Town Secrets Deadly

Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser star in "Americana", a thriller set in South Dakota. A mysterious Lakota ghost shirt surfaces on the black market, sparking violence and forcing the town’s outsiders into a deadly clash.

‘East of Wall’ Blends Reality and Fiction

Called “docu-fiction,” "East of Wall" follows Tabatha, a widowed horse trainer scraping by on her Badlands ranch while caring for troubled teens. The film explores survival, resilience, and the blurred line between documentary and narrative.

‘Jimmy and Stiggs’ Mixes Comedy With Conspiracy

"Jimmy and Stiggs centers on a filmmaker who, after losing his job and spiraling into a bender, claims he has been abducted by aliens. Convinced of their return, he recruits his old friend Stiggs to prepare for war in a story that mixes satire and sci-fi paranoia.