Venables 'fired up' about the group he has on defense, how they're competing at fall camp

Brent Venables, optimistic about the 2025 team, notes standout defense and the potential for a solid corner position.

By: Chris Williams

Brent Venables met with the media for his second mid-camp update of 2025. He was very optimistic about the way his guys have been competing and said the team’s second scrimmage went well.

PROMISING PERSONNEL

I swear there was a glint in Venables’s eye when he started talking about the guys he has on defense. He started by praising the defensive end, then extended that praise to the type of players his defense seems to have across the board. Venables said, “I’m fired up! I love a group of guys. My favorite players are guys that are consistent, they're dependable, they've got passion for what they do. They got toughness to handle all of it, and they show up every day with an energy that has got to come from them.”

ANSWERS AT CORNER

One of the few areas defensively that seems to have some question marks is the corner position. Eli Bowen and Gentry Williams are two great options there, but both have had problems with staying healthy. Venables conveyed confidence in his corners to be good enough to complement what should be an elite defense this season. Venables said, “I think that we've got more guys that are playing at a level of consistency, just playing cornerback the way it needs to be played. Nothing extraordinary is expected. Just doing the basics really well over and over and over. And if you do that, you can be pretty dang good everywhere - assuming that the other positions are what we feel like they are.”

Venables added, “[The corners] have a chance to play really well this year. The consistency has been the best part of it. They have made a ton of plays on the ball, as well.”

DEPTH AT BACKER

I think linebackers could be the strongest position group on the team for the Sooners. It is right up there with the defensive line. I think Kip Lewis is one of the best linebackers in the country, OSU transfer Kendal Daniels adds a lot of versatility to the group, Kendal Dolby was fantastic at ‘Cheetah’ before his broken leg last season- he should be back (he will also spend time at corner), and Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho are both older guys that have shown great potential. The two have been competing for the starting ‘Mike’ spot, and it has only helped each of their games.

Omosigho said, “Me and him have been battling, of course, but it's about two people that have been rising to each other and making each other better. Like, every time before a drive, [Kobie] is like, ‘Sam, come on number seven, make a play.’ And same thing for me: ‘Come on 11’, just make a play. We're both working together to be the best possible players we can possibly be.”

JAYDEN’S DEVELOPMENT

Jayden Jackson made some noise around this time last season when he emerged as the starting defensive tackle as a true freshman. He had a great season, earning Freshman All-American honors. After shoulder surgery this spring, he is back, and he says he is taking the next step as a player.

Jackson said, “I'm not saying I'm comfortable, but it's just like it's familiar. I'm not going into this raw. You know, last year I was going to this, first hand. Everything was quicker. Everything is stronger, faster. So, this year I kind of have a grasp of what's going to happen in season.”