Police searching for OKC woman missing since October

Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on October 19, 2024, in Oklahoma City.

Police say Kristen Corcoran-White, 41, was last known to be living in or around the area of Southeastern 44th & South Eastern Ave.

Corcoran-White has blue eyes and brown hair. She weighs about 115 pounds and is five feet eight inches tall.

Since October of 2024, no one has heard from or seen Corcoran-White.

Anyone with information related to Corcoran-White's whereabouts is asked to call the police.