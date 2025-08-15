Talks between Trump and Putin during Alaska summit on Russia-Ukraine war have ended

Friday, August 15th 2025, 6:25 pm
Talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have ended after more than two and a half hours. The leaders met in a three-on-three meeting along with top advisers for a high-stakes summit in Alaska that could determine the trajectory of the war in Ukraine and the fate of European security.
Trump’s allies have cast the U.S. president as a heavyweight negotiator who can find a way to bring the slaughter to a close, something he used to boast he could do quickly. Trump has threatened “very severe consequences” if Putin does not agree to stop the war after the summit.
For Putin, a summit with Trump offers a long-sought opportunity to try to negotiate a deal that would cement Russia’s territorial gains, block Kyiv’s bid to join the NATO military alliance and eventually pull Ukraine back into Moscow’s orbit.
There are significant risks for Trump: By bringing Putin onto U.S. soil, the president is giving Russia’s leader the validation he desires after his ostracization following his invasion of Ukraine 3 1/2 years ago. Any success is far from assured, especially as Russia and Ukraine remain far apart in their demands for peace.
