Oklahoma man sentenced to federal prison for possessing child porn and making bomb threats

A Blanchard man is sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after investigators discovered he possessed child porn and made bomb threats.

By: Destini Pittman

-

A Blanchard man has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography and threatening to bomb synagogues, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Public records show that 20-year-old Landon Kyle Swinford made contact with an undercover law enforcement officer (UC) on May 18, 2023, after posting Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) propaganda on social media.

The DOJ says Swinford communicated with UC through October 2023, where he would express his desires to travel overseas and fight with ISIS.

During this time, Swinford also scouted the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord Memorial Stadium for a possible terror attack, according to the DOJ. Authorities say he also suggested a Walmart or the city of New Orleans be targeted for attack as well.

During this investigation, the FBI learned that Swinford had multiple social media accounts. Investigators say that on October 23, 2023, Swinford posted a public statement on Facebook that said “CAST FEAR INTO THE HEARTS OF THE KUFFAR THIS HALLOWEEN Dress up as your favorite mujahideen and bomb a synagogue.”

The FBI also learned that the known IP address and two of Swinford's accounts had accessed child pornography in April and July 2023. On July 17, 2024, a federal Grand Jury charged Swinford with possession of child pornography and with communicating a threat.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester, said,

“The egregious conduct of this defendant stands in direct violation of our core values and must be confronted with the full force of the law ... The Justice Department remains unwavering in its commitment to protect children and defend our communities from the vile, hateful rhetoric exposed in this case. This sentence sends an unmistakable message: those who exploit the internet to target the vulnerable and spread fear will face swift and severe consequences.”

FBI Oklahoma City Acting Special Agent in Charge Sonia Garcia, said,

“In an apparent pledge of loyalty to ISIS, the defendant used his access to the internet to make threats of violence against innocent Americans,”

“The sentence handed down today reflects the deliberate and calculated nature of his crimes, which also include viewing child pornography. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate this kind of egregious behavior, and we will continue to respond to all threats with the utmost urgency.”

On November 13, 2024, Swinford plead guilty and admitted that he knowingly possed child pornography, and that he knowingly transmitted a communication containing a threat to injure another person, according to the DOJ.

On August 14, 2025, Swinford was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin.

Following his 120 months served, Swinford will be supervised for five years.

Judge Goodwin noted the seriousness of the offenses, that Swinford had specifically targeted Synagogues and people of the Jewish faith, Swinford’s willingness to fight for ISIS, his distribution of child pornography, and that Swinford had direct contact with minors in which he had discussions and traded pictures of a sexual nature.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Edmond Police Department, the McClain County Sheriff’s Office, the New York City Police Department, the Norman Police Department, the Oklahoma City Community College Police Department, the Oklahoma City Police Department, the Oklahoma City University Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the University of Oklahoma Police Department, all contributed to this investigation.