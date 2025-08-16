Former Moore High School Athletic Facilitator embezzled $61K from student events, spent it on gambling, investigators say

Former Moore High School Athletic Facilitator accused of embezzling over $60,000 from school programs for gambling — details on the six felony counts she faces.

By: Carrie Winchel

The former Athletic Facilitator for Moore High School is accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from school athletic programs and spending it on gambling.

Court documents show Courtney Walker is facing 6 counts of felony embezzlement.

Moore school officials confirmed Walker served as Athletic Facilitator starting in July 2022 until July 2025, when she resigned.

Walker's alleged crimes, by the numbers

Court documents say that in August 2024, Walker took about $7,000 that was collected during the Mid America Youth Basketball Tournament. Investigators said this money was supposed to go to the Lady Lions Swish Club, and the president of the club tried "numerous" times to get the money but never received it.

Documents say that in October 2024, Walker took about $13,000 meant for Moore Public Schools that was collected during the Volleyball State Championship Tournament.

Investigators accuse Walker of taking approximately $20,000 meant to go to the school that was collected during the Game Day State Championship Tournament in November 2024.

Investigators also allege Walker embezzled about $7,000 collected for the 6A Boys Regional Basketball Tournament in February 2025.

Court documents accuse Walker of taking approximately $10,000 in May 2025. That money was meant for the district and was collected during the 5A/6A Regional Track Meet.

Investigators also say between April and May 2025, Walker took about $4,000 collected during the 7v7 Tournament.

In a statement to News 9, MPS said,

"Moore Public Schools learned this summer of alleged misappropriation of MPS Athletic Department and co-sponsor funds by former Moore High School Athletic Facilitator Courtney Walker. The funds were collected through event ticket sales during the 2024-25 school year.

Upon learning of this, MPS administration immediately filed a report with the Moore Police Department and notified the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the affected co-sponsor. MPS administration also placed her on administrative leave pending a full investigation. Ms. Walker has since resigned from her employment with MPS.

This is an active police investigation, and MPS will continue to assist law enforcement as needed. MPS's internal investigation is ongoing."

*Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said Courtney Walker was the former Moore High School Athletic Director, which was not accurate. Walker was the former Athletic Facilitator.