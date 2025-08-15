Lincoln County deputies searching for man in connection to suspicious death

Authorities say Ryan Archer, 36, may have been the last person to see the victim alive.

By: Tevis Hillis

Lincoln County deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Wellston after a woman was found dead August 9 in a densely wooded area, with her gun discovered nearby.

Authorities say Ryan Archer, 36, may have been the last person to see the victim alive. Lincoln County Sheriff Kevin Garrett says the woman’s family told investigators she would not have taken her own life.

"Most people usually would call 911 if they had an associate or a friend that was to get hurt and to give the story to us instead of the neighbor," Garrett said.

Deputies filed a warrant for Archer, labeling him a material witness. The warrant also states Archer has a history of evading law enforcement, citing a separate investigation.

The earlier case involved a deadly shooting in Midwest City in November of 2024.

Police said Jacob Price was bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound. Surveillance footage showed Price chasing Archer and pushing him to the ground before Archer fired a gun. Archer fled but was later located in Lincoln County after a weeklong manhunt.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney declined to file charges, citing self-defense. News 9 reached out to the DA to see if the case will be revisited, but has not received a response.

Investigators say the Wellston victim and Archer have known each other since high school and occasionally helped each other out.

Archer also has had two protective orders filed against him by the same woman over the past two years; both were dismissed.

The victim’s name has not been released. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

OSBI agents are assisting Lincoln County deputies with the investigation.