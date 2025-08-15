Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office hands findings in Ryan Walters investigation to DA's office

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office concludes investigation into State Superintendent Ryan Walters, hands findings to District Attorney.

By: Destini Pittman

UPDATE: Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office statement

In a statement Friday afternoon, the District Attorney's Office has officially confirmed they have met with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and will be reviewing the information handed to them by the Sheriff's Office to consider if charges will be pursued.

"All we can say is they did meet with the DA today," DA Director of Communications Brook Arbeitman said. "Now our office will review the investigation to determine if charges will be filed or not. There is no timeline on how long that will take."

Previous Story:

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says it has concluded its investigation of claims against State Superintendent Ryan Walters, and now they are handing their findings over to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office.

OCSO did not say what their findings on the investigation were and said that since the case is now in the hands of the District Attorney, they cannot discuss specifics in the investigation.

MORE: Supt. Ryan Walters under investigation following allegations of inappropriate images in office; What to know

On July 24, Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage claimed they saw a video of nude women playing on the TV in Walters' office during a closed-door board meeting. At the time, Walters claimed that the statements the board members made were a politically motivated attack. Walters also said that he did not know that anything inappropriate might have been shown on the screen. In late July, the Office of Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) referred the matter to OCSO to conduct an investigation.

In August, Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert said the video featuring nude women, as reported by two state board members, appears to have been a scene from a movie airing on television. He said after looking at what channel the TV was on and finding the programming list, it showed that "The Protector (1985)" and "The Foreigner (2017)" played around the time the meeting took place and had scenes matching the board members’ descriptions.

FULL TIMELINE: Timeline of Events: Walters TV controversy & investigation

The statement OCSO put out regarding the investigation said,

“The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation involving Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters. On July 24, two board members reported seeing inappropriate images on Walters’ TV during a closed-door meeting. The State Office of Management and Enterprise Services asked us to investigate the claims on July 28. After a thorough investigation, our office is now turning over its findings to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office. Because the case is now in the hands of the DA, we can’t discuss the specifics of our findings. At the closure of this case in its entirety we will discuss the case more in depth.”

RELATED STORIES: