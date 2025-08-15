How much sleep do kids need?

Discover the importance of sleep for kids' productivity during school. Strategies for transitioning from summer to school sleep routines, and recommended sleep hours for preschoolers, kids, and teenagers.

By: Victor Pozadas

With the school year already under way, the importance of sleep can be overlooked as kids and parents get back into a different routine this time of year.

In today's Medical Minute, we go through tips and recommended sleep times for students as they change their Summer sleep schedules.

CBS Reporter Michael George spoke with Nikkya Hargrove all about her back-to-school strategy. "So the week before school starts, we push back their bedtime about 30 minutes," she said.

Gradually recalibrating that bedtime, doctors say, is crucial after a fun-filled summer where schedules are often looser.

"You want to get your kids back on a great sleep schedule so that they can be more productive during the school days," Hargrove said.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, preschoolers need up to 13 hours a day, including naps. Children aged 6 to 12 should sleep 9 to 12 hours, and teenagers benefit from 8 to 10 hours a night.

Image Provided By: CBS News

Other recommendations for a more comfortable and restful sleep is to not eat a heavy meal before bed, avoid screens that can strain your eyes, and choose relaxing activities like showering or reading.