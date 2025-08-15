Arrest warrant issued for Lincoln Co. murder 'person of interest'

Lincoln County escalates search for Ryan Archer, the last reported witness of a recent murder.

By: Jarred Burk

Authorities in Lincoln County have issued an arrest warrant for a person of interest in the death of a woman found near Wellston.

According to court documents, Ryan Archer was the last person to see the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, alive on August 9.

The Sheriff's office says in those documents that they believe the crime of First Degree Murder was committed and Archer is referred to as a "material witness."

Officials have not been able to locate Archer and his location is currently unknown according to those same documents. Authorities say Archer has made "overt actions" to continue to evade them including using other people's cell phones and driving vehicles not registered to him.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Kevin Garrett, Archer contacted his neighbor, reporting someone had shot themself south of his house, and then vanished.

“You know, most people usually would call 911 if they had an associate or a friend that was to get hurt and to give the story to us instead of the neighbor,” said Garrett.

This is a developing story.