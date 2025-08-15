Sooner Magic Moments: OU announces postgame, behind-the-scenes fan opportunity

OU will offer 2025 home game fans paid “Sooner Magic Moments” postgame access to the team and press conference.

Friday, August 15th 2025, 9:45 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

The University of Oklahoma announces fans will be able to pay for postgame access to the football team for the 2025 season.

OU says fans will have the opportunity to pay for what is called the Sooner Magic Moments campaign, which will allow them the chance to get up close with the team and media-style access to the postgame press conference with Coach Venables and the team.

However, the university says fans at the postgame conference will not be allowed to ask questions.

OU says Sooner Magic Moments will only be available for home games in Norman. All participants must also have a ticket to the game.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

